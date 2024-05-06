MANILA: Romblon province's Bonbon Beach has earned a spot in the prestigious 2024 World's Top 50 Beaches list, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has announced. Joining the province was another Mimaropa destination, the Entalula Island in El Nido, Palawan, placing fourth out of 50 and further positioning the region as a premier beach destination. The list hailed Bonbon as a "laid-back paradise" with a unique natural sandbar that stretches out to Bangug Island. "The beach itself is undeveloped, preserving its serene and unspoiled charm. The sand is fine and white, while the water is incredibly clear, providing lovely swimming conditions without big waves," its description of Bonbon read. "As a lesser-known destination, Bon Bon Beach offers a quiet retreat compared to more tourist-heavy spots, so much so that often you could have this beach all to yourself," it added. The less frequented Entalula, on the other hand, was described as Palawan's "overlooked slice of heaven". "Loved for its amazing seclusion, En talula Beach in Palawan, Philippines, impresses with its striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores," its description read. "The water is remarkably clear, providing excellent conditions for both swimming and snorkeling, where visitors can explore vibrant coral reefs just a short swim from the shore," it added. El Nido''s Hidden Beach, meanwhile, cemented its place in the recognition site's Hall of Fame for beaches, having consistently ranked among the top beaches, globally. The 24 World's Top 50 Beaches list is based on the votes of more than a thousand travel professionals. According to the list's website, the voters were not given any specific criteria as to what makes a beach the best but were asked to describe why they think it is the best. Each vote was accompanied by a compelling description, adding depth to the selection process and making sure extra thought was put into the vote, it said. Source: Philippines News Agency