﻿Rollout of 2nd booster shot starts April 25: DOH

The government will begin the rollout of the second booster shot or fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 25, a health official said Friday.

Only immunocompromised individuals, ages 18 years old and above are eligible to receive the additional jab at least three months after their first booster shot or their third dose.

“Ito ang mga bakunang aprubadong iturok na (Here are the vaccines approved to be given as) second booster or as your fourth dose, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online media forum.

As of April 21, the country has reached 74.8 percent of its target as 67.3 million individuals are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

More than 1.7 million children ages 5 to 11 years old and 9.1 million adolescents have completed their primary series of Covid-19 vaccines.

About 12.7 million eligible individuals are now part of the vaccinated plus or boosted population while 37.5 million are yet to receive their first booster shot.

“As of April 21, we have vaccinated a total of 44,438 individuals during the special vaccination days in Region 12, Soccsksargen, Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental,” Vergeire said.

To increase the low vaccination rate in Region 5 and Palawan, Vergeire said special vaccination days will be held in both regions on April 25 and 26.