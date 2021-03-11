‘Role modeling’ inspires more health workers to get vaccinated

The “modeling” done by top officials of various health facilities in the region encouraged more health workers to submit themselves to inoculation and hopefully heighten public interest to also avail of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Dr. Mary Jane Roches Juanico, head of the infectious disease cluster of the Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD), said the vaccination for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among health workers in Western Visayas has picked up.

From the previous drop to 20 percent, health care workers who wanted to get vaccinated with Sinovac have increased to 50 percent, she said in a phone interview, on Wednesday.

She said no less than the heads of health facilities, departments, specialists, and adult medicines experts who are “very credible” in the field received the shots so “they are able to model it to their fellow employees”.

“We are expecting that the interest of the general public will increase because they have faith in our health workers. If they are amenable, our health workers will become our champion in our Covid-19 vaccination,” she said.

Meantime, she added the DOH is already downloading Sinovac vaccines to those in their quick substitution replacing health care workers in tertiary hospitals who refused to get vaccinated.

Juanico said more or less 15,000 out of the 35,000 to 37,000 estimate total number of health workers in the region from 99 active levels 1, 2, and 3 hospitals and infirmaries have confirmed to avail of the vaccine.

Initially, six tertiary hospitals in the region; four in Iloilo City and two in Bacolod City were chosen as recipients.

“We are downloading down to the level 1 hospitals and infirmaries. We will be moving down to our quarantine facilities if there are health workers from these hospitals who will refuse to get vaccinated,” she said.

On Monday, the province of Capiz has received 650 doses of the Sinovac while 2,240 doses were transported to Aklan on Tuesday.