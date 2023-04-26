ROCK ON WITH LEGENDARY ICONS IN HONG KONG’S UNIQUE POP CULTURE

Hongkongers are in for a treat as the city hosts its first-ever Pop Culture Festival through the rich pop culture of Hong Kong with over 20 exciting events scheduled throughout the year.

Hong Kong has one of the most influential pop cultures among Asian cities, especially its pervasive Cantopop and movies from the 1980s to the 1990s, which gave birth to a lot of superstars who were well-known internationally.

According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board in a statement, the timeless influence of those masterpieces can still be found in the pop culture of Hong Kong and even the rest of Asia.

An array of experiences await visitors to relive the golden age of Hong Kong superstars, including the late Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, who reigned in the music and movie industries.

Some pop culture classics will be reinterpreted with unconventional modern elements, including makeovers of some one-of-a-kind melodies with new components, like jazz and a cappella.

Visitors can savour and reminisce the old days, paying tribute to the legends including, Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum to commemorate the 20th death anniversary of the passing of Cheung (“Gor-gor”) this year.

In addition, the festival will present “Movie Tram” tours, in which the participants will take a walking tour around film locations in Central & Western District before hopping onto a tram, where famous filmmakers will share behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity, uncovering the gems of the city’s moving pictures.

The qipao (cheongsam) is a fashion symbol of Chinese culture, as well as a key styling element for female leads in a lot of Hong Kong movies. Therefore, The Cinderella and Her Qipao Exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Film Archive, with over 30 qipaos from a selection of films spanning different eras will be on display, recreating the cultural landscapes of the past with pieces worn by iconic actresses such as Maggie Cheung and Brigitte Lin.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum and Hong Kong Film Arts Association will jointly present the Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition displaying iconic costumes, props, sets, paraphernalia and workshop scenes.

For more information about the “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”, visit https://www.pcf.gov.hk/en/.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency