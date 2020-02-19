Robust SoKor-PH cultural ties to continue

The strong bilateral cultural relations between South Korea and the Philippines is expected to continue with more exciting and informative events in the country this year, according to the Korean Culture Center in the Philippines (KCCP).

Last year proved to be another milestone year for KCulture in the Philippines as it saw countless concerts, fan meets, events, gatherings, exhibitions, collaborations, and activities, for the year especially marked the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Korea, KCCP said in a statement.

In a study by the Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS), a government agency under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), among 10,000 respondents from 20 countries, the Philippines, one of the seven countries included in Korea's New Southern Policy, ranked first in terms of areas where South Korea has the highest positive image with a score of 97.4 percent.

Last year, KCC and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea led unique activities that gathered huge support and audiences.

Some 2,652 individuals recently visited the Korean Life Aesthetics' exhibit, which ran for two months and ended last Jan. 31, 2020 at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila.

The exhibit showcased the exceptional skills and contemporary art pieces of the Korea Crafts and Design Foundation, as set in a Hanok or a traditional Korean house.

Meanwhile, the Korean Contemporary Artists' Association exhibit is still running at the same venue and will continue highlighting Korean's modern take on art until Feb. 28, 2020

KCulture supporters can expect more than music, food, performance, and all things Hallyu as KCC will be kicking off its 2020 events with something new yet very much popular among Filipinos�a K-Beauty event.

Expect to know the tips and tricks on getting that healthy luminous skin this summer from renowned skincare experts and beauty gurus, as well as some fun games and activities in "Chok Chok Korea" this March.

Following the K-Beauty event, KCC will bring the K-Pop fans together at the "K-Street Festival" with two days of activities meant to expand the understanding of Korea and its rich culture.

Gathering around 3,500 audience members and more than a million combined views on KCC's social networking sites last year, the Filipinos' own talent and interpretation of Korean culture will take front and center anew in the following events:

"Global Taste of Korea" in June, "Pinoy K-Pop Star" in July, and the "Phil-Kor Festival" in September. The "Korean Film Festival" and KCulture Day also known as "Guerilla K-Night", will also be returning bigger and stronger this year in September and December, respectively.

After educating and bringing Korea closer to a total of 24,000 students in Luzon last year, the Korean Culture Caravan will be returning to bring the free KCC experience booths, film screenings, and art tutorials to seven other schools that have adopted the Special Program in Foreign Language-Korean Language Training program this year.

For more information or inquiries email, pr@koreanculture.ph or contact 8878-6319. Follow the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KoreanCulturalCenterPH/ and @kccphil on Instagram and Twitter for more updates about KCC's events and activities

Source: Philippines News agency