﻿Robredo woos Guimaras island’s support

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday made a swift visit to Guimaras and wooed the support of the residents for the May 9, 2022 elections, in what she said is among many attempts on her part to return to the province.

Robredo is said to be the first among the presidential candidates to visit and ask for the votes of the residents of this island province.

In her message during the Leni-Kiko People’s Rally held at the capitol ground-covered gymnasium in the municipality of Jordan, she saidGuimaras is a special place for her, and it was one of the areas that she visited after winning as vice-president in 2016.

She also expressed her commitment to pursue the bridge that will connect the islands of Panay, Guimaras, and Negros, which have been “sleeping” for six years.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na matutuloy na sya dahil magiging life-changing sya lalong-lalo na for Guimaras (We will make sure that it will be realized because it will be life-changing, especially for Guimaras),” she added.

She said voters should always ask their candidates to ensure that indeed they will make good on their campaign promises.

Robredo said voters still have 72 days left to change or convince their friends that the government she offers is a government with a heart.

During the 2016 visit, Robredo said she met with the Dasal Sibunag Vegetable’s Farmer Organization in the municipality of Sibunag, which was a recipient of a motorized patrol boat and shredder for vegetable farmers from her office.

“Naalala ko nagtanim ako ng niyog.-Sana nabuhay dahil yun ang tanda ng pagmamahal ko dito (I remember I planted a coconut tree. Hoped it survived because it was a symbol of my love for this place),” she said, adding that her love for Guimaras is sweeter than their sweet mangoes.

Her last visit in the province was in August 2019 in the municipality of Jordan to condole with the victims of a sea mishap.

In wooing for votes, she said this year’s election is important not only for the candidates but for the country as the result will dictate what will happen to the government in the next six years.

Source: Philippines News Agency