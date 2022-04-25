﻿Robredo to rejuvenate MSMEs, improve purchasing power

Vice President Leni Robredo vowed to reinvigorate micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and improve people’s purchasing power if she is elected president.

Antonio Trillanes, who is part of Robredo’s senatorial slate, said in a recent episode of the “Biserbisyong Leni” radio program, that they were given marching orders to prioritize economic recovery.

Under a Robredo presidency, he said post-coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recovery programs will focus on helping the MSMEs get back on their feet, the same priority of other candidates.

“Pagpapanumbalik ng sigla ng ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay tulong sa pamilyang Pilipino, sa maliliit na negosyo, at sa mga nawalan ng trabaho. Ito ang priority ni (Revival of the economy by giving assistance to every Filipino family, to small businesses, and to those who have lost their jobs. This is the priority of) VP Leni Robredo,” Trillanes said.

“Within the first 100 days, kailangan natin itong ipasa lalo na ‘yung ating ekonomiya ay nasa critical condition (Our economy is in a critical condition and so we need to pass this within the first 100 days),” he added.

In case he is reelected, he said the first bill he would file is Robredo’s economic recovery program.

Aside from expanding financial aid to those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Robredo will implement other measures such as unemployment insurance, and financial aid to small businesses, Trillanes said.

It includes an allotment of PHP216 billion in the national budget as social aid.

Trillanes noted the importance of supporting MSMEs as they account for more than half of the country’s total employment.

Under Robredo’s “Hanapbuhay Para sa Lahat” (Jobs for All), he said MSMEs will be given wider access to credit and integration into public procurement programs.

