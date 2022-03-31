﻿Robredo supporters to step up house-to-house campaign

A group supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo will lead a grand house-to-house campaign in various parts of the country on Saturday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Robredo People’s Council said it will intensify the grassroots campaign nationwide with Robredo’s family and celebrity supporters visiting parts of Quezon City, Cavite, Pasay City, Dumaguete City, Tagbilaran City, Marawi City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

Robredo’s daughters, Tricia and Aika, recently conducted house-to-house campaign in Manila, Quezon City, and Pangasinan to encourage voters to consider their mother as their choice for president in May elections.

Tricia underscored the importance of house-to-house campaigning to reach more people, especially those who have yet to decide on their presidential bet.

She also encouraged other supporters to visit various communities in groups and try to convince more people to vote for Robredo.

“Matrabaho at minsan nakakadismaya ang ganitong lakad, pero lahat ng bagay pinaghihirapan. Hataw tayo sa pag-convert sa umaga para mas dumami pa tayong makisaya sa rallies pag gabi (This requires a lot of work, and sometimes it can be disappointing. But hard work pays off. We strive to convert people during the morning, so that we would have more supporters in rallies during the evening),” she said.

Robredo has consolidated her support among politicians in Northern Mindanao through her meetings with Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez, Misamis Oriental Representative Juliette Uy, and Bukidnon Rep. Maria Lourdes Acosta-Alba.

She told reporters that they asked Robredo to support key urgent projects that will be crucial to the future of Mindanao economic development.

Rodriguez said he asked Robredo to promise him she would push for the immediate implementation of the Mindanao Railway Project, which will connect Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental, Iligan and Bukidnon to the whole Mindanao region and interconnect the regional economy of Mindanao.

He also pushed for the urgent rehabilitation of the Agus-Pulangi Power Complex, which will extend the life of its facilities for another 30 years, restore its power production to 100 percent of its rated capacity of 1,000 megawatts and substantially lower electricity prices in Mindanao by more than half when fully operational.

“These are game-changer projects for Northern Mindanao which I have advocated for several years, along with Rep. Uy and Rep. Acosta-Alba. We hope that they will feature prominently in the Robredo administration’s Mindanao agenda,” Rodriguez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency