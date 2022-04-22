﻿Robredo optimistic to get support from Cebuanos

Vice President Leni Robredo is optimistic to get the same support she got from the Cebuanos in 2016 national elections in her presidential bid during the May 9 polls.

Robredo, who visited Cebu for her camp’s grand rally in Mandaue City on Thursday along with her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, cited the volunteerism that she saw in her supporters here who showed her the same warmth that she got when she ran for vice president in 2016 against former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., now also a contender for president.

She lauded the officials who supported her in 2016 and continue to stand for her for next month’s elections.

Robredo vowed to serve the Cebuanos once she got elected as president.

“Pagmamahal at paninilbihan sa lahat ng oras ay maasahan nyo ako dito po sa Cebu. Lahat ng sakuna nandito po kami. Lahat ng bagyong dumaan nandito po kami… At yung pinakahuli po dun yung Typhoon Odette. Dalawang araw pagkatapos ng Typhoon Odette, nandito ako sa Cebu para umpisahan ang aming relief operation (Love and service all the time, you can count on me on that here in Cebu. We are here during the disasters that happened here. All the typhoons that passed here… And the last one was Typhoon Odette. Two days after Typhoon Odette, I was here in Cebu to conduct our relief operation),” she added.

Before attending the grand rally in Mandaue City, Robredo led her camp in gracing mini rallies in Cebu province’s northern city of Bogo before proceeding to Danao City to meet Mayor Ramonito Durano III and his son, gubernatorial candidate and former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano.

Another mini-rally was held in the island of Bantayan.

Robredo also met local leaders like Vice Governor Hilario Davide III. Davide is Ace’s running mate opposing the camp of incumbent Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who is seeking reelection with Dr. Ma. Theresa Heyrosa as her tandem.

About a hundred fishermen paraded across the Mactan Channel from Talisay City on Thursday afternoon to show support to the vice president.

“Ipakita natin sa buong Pilipinas na ang totoong kapangyarihan wala sa kamay ng mga politiko kung hindi nasa bawat ordinaryong mamamayan… Kung maipapakita natin sa eleksiyon na kahit wala tayong suporta sa mga (local officials), maipakita natin kung sino talaga ang makapangyarihan. At gustong sabihin sa inyo, na ang totoong kapangyarihan mangagaling sa inyo (Let us show the whole Philippines that real power is not in the hands of politicians if not in every ordinary citizen… If we can show in the election that even if we do not have the support of the local officials, we can show who is really powerful. And I want to tell you, that true power will come from you),” Robredo told the crowd who attended the rally at the Mandaue Reclamation Area.

Pangilinan supported Robredo’s view by saying the people’s voice is crucial on the day of the election.

“Hindi po politiko ang pinakamakapangyahiran sa araw nang halalan. Ang pinakamakapangyarihan sa araw ng halalan ay ang taumbayan (Politicians are not the most powerful on election day. The most powerful on election day are the people themselves),” Pangilinan said in his speech in Mandaue.

Pangilinan vowed to address food security concerns in the country by placing the welfare of the farmers and fisherfolk a priority once he becomes the second-highest official in the country.

“At kung tayo papalarin, uunahin natin ang agrikultura. Uunahin ang magsasaka at mangingisda para maganda ang huli. Mawawala na po ang gutom kapag marami na ang suplay ng pagkain sa ating merkado ng ating bansa (And if I become lucky, we will prioritize agriculture. Farmers and fishermen will be given priority so that they they will have good catch. Hunger will disappear when there we will have a large supply of food in our country’s market),” he said.

Pangilinan also pledged to look into the current system of education, as well as the national government’s position on the West Philippine Sea issue and the country’s relations with China.