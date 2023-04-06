Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run for president in 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, announced his bid for the White House in 2024 on Wednesday. Kennedy filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president as a Democrat. Known for being an anti-vaccine activist, Kennedy has become the second Democrat to enter the 2024 presidential race challenging President Joe Biden. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of former US attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who was also assassinated in 1968 in Los Angeles. Former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and millionaire entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are among the Republican candidates.

Source: Philippines News Agency