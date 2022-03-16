﻿Robert Borje named Climate Change Commission vice chair

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has named Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Robert Borje as the new vice chairperson and commissioner of the Climate Change Commission.

Photos released by the Palace on Sunday show Duterte administering Borje’s oath at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park.

He will serve for a term of six years.

In November 2021, Borje was conferred with the Gawad Mabini with the Rank of Dakilang Kamanong (Grand Cross) which is given to Filipinos who have rendered distinguished foreign service or helped promote the interests and prestige of the Philippines abroad.

Borje, a foreign service officer, previously served at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Philippine Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Before his appointment as Chief of Presidential Protocol, he has been serving as Assistant Chief of Presidential Protocol since 2016.

Borje also worked at the Office of the President’s Mindanao Economic Development Council, now the Mindanao Development Authority.

He was formerly a news desk editor and anchor for ABS-CBN Davao and live correspondent and producer for TV Patrol Manila and ABS-CBN News Channel.

Source: Philippines News Agency