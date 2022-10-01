Robert Bolick’s career-high lifts NorthPort past Meralco

Robert Bolick tallied his second straight career game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, but this time NorthPort walked away victorious after edging Meralco in overtime, 101-95, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday night.

Almost a week after his 33-point bomb was overshadowed by Myles Powell’s game-winner, Bolick dropped 44 on the Bolts, and this time, he made sure that the Batang Pier would prevail as he took over at the start of the overtime period.

Bolick scored the first five points of the extension, which sparked a 7-1 run to put NorthPort ahead, 96-90, with 1:44 left.

Bong Quinto kept Meralco alive with a quick three-pointer off a timeout but Arwind Santos virtually shut the door on them with his response from the outside in the next play.

Bolick also had six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in almost 50-and-a-half minutes for NorthPort, which moved up to 2-1 in the standings.

Santos added 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block, while Prince Ibeh came close to a rare 10-block triple-double with 12 markers, 11 boards, and eight swats with two dimes and one snatch.

Arvin Tolentino also made 12 points with six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks.

Johnny O’Bryant had an impressive stat line of 30 points, 22 rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal to lead Meralco.

In the first game, NLEX came roaring back at the end to beat Blackwater, 105-102.

Trailing for most of the contest, the Road Warriors turned the tides within the final 3:50 of the game, dropping a 14-0 run to take a 104-97 lead with 12.5 seconds remaining.

The Bossing somehow finished the game strong with a 5-1 run but the outcome had been decided already.

Earl Clark fired 38 points, 25 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and one steal for NLEX, which finished its stint with Adonis Tierra as interim coach at 2-0, as Frankie Lim finally makes his debut with the team on October 8 against Phoenix at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Don Trollano added 18 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Baser Amer put up 26 points, two rebounds, and five assists, while Cameron Krutwig added 18 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block, and two steals for Blackwater, which fell to 1-2.

