Roadside bomb barely misses soldiers in Maguindanao

A military vehicle loaded with soldiers narrowly escaped a roadside bomb that went off in Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao province on Monday afternoon.

Col. Anhouver Atilano, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said patrolling soldiers of the Army’s 1st Mechanized Battalion were aboard a KM-450 military truck passing through Barangay Meta of the municipality at about 2 p.m. when the roadside bomb went off a few seconds later.

“Fortunately, no soldiers nor civilian motorists were hurt in the incident,” Atilano said.

Initial investigation showed that the bomb, rigged with a 60-mm. mortar explosive bore the signature of the Islamic State-inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

“Apparently, the bomb was intended for passing military personnel as the BIFF wants to avenge the death of their comrades in ongoing military operations against them in the province,” he said.

Atilano pointed to the BIFF-Bungos faction operating in the Datu Unsay area as the one behind the attempt on military personnel.

Military and police checkpoints have been doubled following the incident, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency