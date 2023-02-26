Road user tax eyed for elevated walkways, bike lanes

MANILA: A portion of the unutilized road users’ tax of PHP82.2 billion can be used to improve pedestrian mobility in crowded areas of Metro Manila and other urbanized cities across the country.

In a news release on Sunday, House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said the government should consider the construction of more sidewalks and bike lanes in its infrastructure program, adding that these “have been sidelined and waylaid” in the infrastructure menu for years.

The construction of the pedestrian-centric pathways can be realized through the motor vehicle registration fees, whose unspent balance reached P82.2 billion as of 2021.

“It is time to elevate wide pedestrian and bike lanes, whether ground-level or elevated, covered or not, to the league of major construction works,” Recto said in a statement.

He added that the improvement and construction of sidewalks and bike lanes should be programmed under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which has the power over the collections of fees under Republic Act 8794 or the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge law.

The safe pathways for people biking or walking are currently under the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“I think DPWH should get into the act because these projects fall under its mandate more than it does to DOTr,” Recto said.

He pointed out that building elevated walkways in pedestrian-dense areas will decongest traffic and provide the option of walking to short-distance destinations.

“Mas nanaisin ng mga tao na lakarin na lang ang isa o dalawang kilometro kung ito ay nasa ligtas at may bubong na elevated walkways (People would just prefer to take a one or two- kilometer walk if there are safe and roofed walkways),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency