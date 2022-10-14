Road rehab in Bulacan to ensure safety, help farmers

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the PHP48-million rehabilitation project along the Meycauayan-Marilao road in this province.

With a total length of 3.05 kilometers, the project involves concrete reblocking of damaged pavements, asphalt overlay, and installation of thermoplastic pavement markings to ensure the safety of motorists.

George DC. Santos, head of the DPWH- Bulacan 2nd District Engineering Office, said on Thursday the project funded under the 2022 General Appropriations Act was implemented to prevent the early deterioration of the concrete pavements of the access road that connects Bulacan’s industrial zones to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

“Paved roads provide numerous safety benefits for motorists and pedestrians and the completion of this project will also ease traffic congestion in the area,” Santos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has likewise completed the construction of a concrete road providing an easier and cost-effective way of transporting agricultural crops in San Ildefonso town.

DPWH- Bulacan 2nd District Engineering Office improved and paved concrete the 830-meter road traversing vast rice fields near Barangays Pasong Bangkal and Casalat in San Ildefonso.

Santos said the improvement of the road was seen to benefit local farmers for safer and more efficient deliveries of farm products.

Funded under the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA), a total of PHP18.3 million was allocated for the concreting of Pasong Bangkal-Casalat Road.

Source: Philippines News Agency