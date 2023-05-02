ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO CONSTRUCTION NEED TO BE REDUCED – AHMAD ZAHID

Road closures due to roadworks and construction need to be reduced, and the affected roads must be reopened as an immediate measure to overcome traffic congestion, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting on Traffic Congestion (JKMKJR) here today, he said road closures had been identified as one of the contributing factors to traffic congestion.

“There will be coordination for areas where road works or construction of buildings or other infrastructure are to be reduced, and the public must be notified so that (traffic) dispersal can be implemented,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the committee was also looking into opening more contraflow lanes on main roads in the affected areas to ease congestion during peak hours.

Asked about the congestion fee for vehicles entering Kuala Lumpur city, Ahmad Zahid said it will be discussed in a technical committee meeting that will be chaired by Transport Minister Anthony Loke in two weeks’ time.

Ahmad Zahid said that the committee also decided that the traffic congestion in several areas in the Klang Valley should be resolved sooner than the 2030 target set by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“The new target will be set during the technical committee meeting under JKMKJR,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Loke said there had been complaints that some roads had been closed for too long, and and that the immediate solution to the problem was to reopen the affected roads.

“There are (roads) that have been closed for two to three years, so we want these roads to be reopened immediately,” he said.

According to Loke, the authorities had also suggested that some roads in the Klang Valley be reopened and DBKL has been asked to assess the impact before taking such a step.

He said that all the information gathered should be finalised within two weeks and presented to the technical committee meeting for immediate implementation.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency