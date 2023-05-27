RMN HOPES FOR MORE NAVAL PARTICIPATION FROM ABROAD FOR LIMA

The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) hopes that the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) will attract more naval participation from abroad in the future.

RMN Headquarters senior director of planning and development First Admiral Yusne Mokhtar said this was because the participation of foreign troops in the international-level event would mean that Malaysia had a good relationship with the participating countries.

“...we hope for greater participation from foreign navies to improve maritime security that is guaranteed, (this is because) when we have many friends, we can feel calmer and we can carry out other agendas, such as economy, and a better political agenda,” he told Bernama.

Among the countries involved in the maritime segment of LIMA’23 this time are the United States, Brunei, China, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.

Commenting on the response of visitors to the LIMA’23 maritime segment, Yusne, who is also LIMA’23 Maritime Segment Secretariat head, said it was very encouraging, with a total of 24,000 people attending the event today to enjoy the experience provided at Resort World Hotel Langkawi, where the maritime segment was held.

“However, I feel that future LIMA events must be organised during school holidays to attract more visitors,” he said.

He also hoped that the maritime segment managed to open the eyes of visitors to the importance of the country’s maritime capabilities in contributing to the wealth and prosperity of the nation.

The maritime segment, among others, showcased the combat capabilities of military assets and national enforcement agencies through demonstrations and also highlighted exhibitions related to their capabilities through static exhibitions.

LIMA'23, which began on May 23, ended today.

For the aerospace segment, the first three days were only open to trade visitors while the remaining two days were open to the public. The maritime segment, however, was open on all five days.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency