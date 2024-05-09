KUALA LUMPUR, The health status of all air crew involved in the tragedy involving two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters last month was good and were deemed fit to fly. In a statement today, RMN said that the interim report by the Investigation Board confirmed that the pilots involved were still validly licensed to operate the aircraft and that their qualifications were not expired. The Investigation Board also found that both helicopters involved, the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and Fennec, were confirmed to be airworthy (safe to fly) on the day of the incident. "Maintenance work on both helicopters was confirmed to have been carried out according to the procedures and routines set by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). "The weather on the day of the incident was good and suitable for flight operations," the statement noted. Source: BERNAMA News Agency