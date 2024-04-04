RMHC MALAYSIA SHARES BLESSINGS WITH ORPHANS THIS RAMADAN

KUALA LUMPUR, The Ronald McDonald House Charities Malaysia (RMHC Malaysia) continues its annual initiative to share blessings with orphans in this Ramadan month. RMHC Malaysia said that 100 orphans from two welfare homes in Kuala Lumpur, including Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Dan Asnaf Qaseh Ibu, participated in the breaking of the fast event. 'The breaking of the fast event was held at the Ronald McDonald House in Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM (HCTM-UKM), Cheras, on March 29, and also at the Baitul Ehsan Al-Khairi Welfare Home in the Ronald McDonald House, located within the compound of Hospital Tunku Azizah (Kuala Lumpur Women and Children's Hospital), on March 23," it said in a statement today. RMHC Malaysia president, Datuk Azmir Jaafar, said that they never miss the opportunity to provide assistance to orphans through breaking of fast events and donations during the Ramadan month, as it offers the chance to gain multiplied rewards through religious worship and acts of kindness. 'RMHC Ma laysia continuously expands its community initiatives through several other programmes, which can benefit the children's well-being," he added. Both welfare homes received a cash donation of RM3,000 from RMHC Malaysia to support their daily needs throughout the fasting month and in preparation for Aidilfitri. The event at the Ronald McDonald House HCTM-UKM also received cooperation from the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office, which distributed 1,000 packets of bubur lambuk to healthcare workers and family members of patients, while the children received school supplies (Back to School kits). Source: BERNAMA News Agency