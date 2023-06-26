RMAF TRAINING TRAGEDY: VIDEO FROM MOHD IQMAL LAST MEMORY FOR OUR FAMILY – FATHER

Masdi Md Isa never thought that a video received from his son Aircraftman 1 Mohd Iqmal Masdi three days ago would be his family’s last memory of the deceased.

Mohd Iqmal, 22, a student at the Institute of Administration and Management Studies (INSTAR), was killed while undergoing support weapon and hand grenade training at the Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas at about 12.10 pm yesterday.

“My son often shared his videos with his siblings because they were close to each other. Although he smiled in the last video, I noticed he looked sad, but I thought nothing of it.

“I’m proud of him even though he was killed during training. I accept his death as fate,” the 57-year-old told reporters when met at his house in Kampung Rawa Ulu Batu 1, Lenggeng here today.

Besides Mohd Iqmal, a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainer Corporal Syuib Bidin, 33, also succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Segamat Hospital, Johor at 5.45 pm yesterday.

Another trainer Corporal Khairuzaman Lokman, 35, is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Sharing about Mohd Iqmal’s personality, Masdi said the third of six siblings was a persevering and cheerful individual with good relations with his family.

“He once applied to join the police force but did not pass. He then applied to join the RMAF and succeeded. After two years in service, my son admitted that he enjoyed the work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masdi thanked the RMAF for facilitating Mohd Iqmal’s affairs since the beginning of his service and asked Malaysians to pray for his son’s soul to rest in peace.

“To me, he is a hero and a fighter. He was entrusted with the task and he did it well. My son is the best,” he said.

Mohd Iqmal will be buried according to the military funeral ceremony at the Kampung Rawa Hulu Muslim Cemetery after Asar prayers.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency