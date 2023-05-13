RMAF, CAAM CONDUCT SEARCH AND RESCUE EXERCISE IN PREPARATION FOR LIMA’23

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) conducted a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) from May 9 to 12.

In a statement today, RMAF headquarters said the exercise, conducted in Langkawi, was to enhance capabilities and preparedness to deal with possible accidents in the air, sea and land throughout LIMA'23.

It added that the exercise is also intended to provide all stakeholders with an overview of the standard operating procedures as well as the immediate measures taken by RMAF and CAAM in case of an incident during the exhibition.

"SAREX LIMA'23 will be conducted in two phases, namely on water (Water SAREX) and on land (Land SAREX) around the island.

"The Water SAREX was conducted on May 10 in the waters near Resort World Langkawi and the Land SAREX was conducted on May 11 near Langkawi International Airport," the statement reads.

The exercise focused, among other things, on testing the effectiveness of the coordination and communication process during search and rescue operations, and the airport's emergency response plan, and identifying the applicability and compatibility of various administrative directives and standing procedures used in emergency situations.

About 1,000 participants from 33 agencies and government departments, including the Ministry of Health, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force, are involved in the exercise to ensure the smooth running of LIMA'23 exhibition from May 23 to 27.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency