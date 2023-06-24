RM12.8 MLN FOR DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES, INITIATIVES FOR N. SEMBILAN ENTREPRENEURS – KKDW

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) has allocated RM12.8 million to benefit 5,757 recipients for the organisation of development programmes as well as initiatives involving entrepreneurs in the state.

In a statement today, the ministry informed that the assistance involved development aid for the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority between January and June this year worth RM12.3 million which was granted to 5,729 smallholders.

A total of RM277,000 was channelled to FELCRA Berhad, RM190,000 to six recipients under the business premises programme while 20 beneficiaries received assistance under the agro-farming and fertigation programme totalling RM87,000.

“KKDW, through the Rural Economic Financing i-Scheme (SPED) also handed over RM188,000 to two recipients,” it said, adding the assistance was presented during the Negeri Sembilan Sentuhan Kasih Desa (SKD) programme or KUD@NS Fest held at Dataran Nilai, near here today which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

According to the statement, the SKD initiative will be held in Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu and this allows the government to listen closely to the people as well as highlights various government initiatives.

It said the four-day KUD@NS Fest that kicked off on Thursday (June 22) features 12 rural entrepreneurs involved in the F&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;B, services and textile businesses, adding that the fest provided a platform for rural entrepreneurs to market their products and services as well as carry out business matching programmes.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency