Rizal town residents laud Chinese firm’s cleanup drive

Energy China’s project department won praises from residents of Teresa town in Rizal province for sending dozens of volunteers to clear several road sections of mud and garbage brought by persistent heavy rains.

The volunteers particularly conducted a cleanup drive along Pantay-Buhangin Road in Teresa on Aug. 9.

“They worked in two groups, with one group clearing garbage, such as plastic bags and bottles, off the road surface and green belt, and the other group removing mud from the road. After two hours of work, they cleared about three cubic meters of mud, wastewater, and garbage from 150 meters of severely blocked road sections, bringing a fresh new look to the road and helping to resume traffic,” stated in a news release on Wednesday.

The Energy China volunteers have also actively shared knowledge about environmental protection among local residents and called on them to consciously protect their living environment and maintain its hygiene.

The volunteer activity is a vivid manifestation of Energy China's strong sense of responsibility and its active efforts to make the Philippines greener.

Recently, Energy China’s project department that is constructing the Kapangan hydropower plant in Kapangan, Benguet sent personnel and heavy equipment to help in the emergency rescue and disaster relief work after a magnitude 7 earthquake hit Northern Luzon on July 27.

Energy China's personnel have carried out emergency rescue and disaster relief tasks at earthquake-stricken areas for two consecutive days and repaired three road sections damaged by the disaster, winning wide praise from the Kapangan municipal government for the quick response and high work efficiency

Source: Philippines News Agency