Rizal police launches coaching program vs. domestic abuse

TAYTAY: The Rizal Provincial Police Office (RPPO), which is headquartered in this town, is intensifying its campaign against domestic violence with the setting in motion of a novel community-based program. In an online post Thursday, the RPPO said the 'Home Affection thru Police and Pastor Intervention (H.A.P.P.I.) sa Barangay' program is being pursued in collaboration with local government units and other government agencies to protect vulnerable members of society from physical and emotional abuse within their own households. The H.A.P.P.I. program was formally launched in ceremonies in Cardona town on Wednesday but it is expected to be implemented throughout the province. Col. Felipe Maraggun, Rizal's police chief, was joined by Cardona Mayor Bernardo San Juan Jr. during the launching rites, the RPPO said. The Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) explained how the program taps the services of Values Life Coaches and Barangay Violence against Women and Children (VAWC) officers to reach out to troubled households within their neighborhoods, providing concerned families with emotional and religious coaching. "It is our intention to instill in our barangay VAWC officers the necessary knowledge so they can better protect women who are enduring physical and emotional abuse… so we will see less VAWC cases,' Maraggun said in a statement. Meanwhile, the RPPO reported that not all of its law enforcement activities involve the arrest of hardened criminals. Maraggun said that from June 5 to 6, lawmen issued 209 warnings to individuals throughout the province for minor infractions of local ordinances. Additionally, some 66 individuals were fined for more serious violations of local ordinances, which allowed the police to collect some PHP29,850 in fines, he added. Source: Philippines News Agency