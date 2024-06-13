Rizal bettor bags P33.5-M Mega Lotto jackpot

MANILA: A lone bettor from Rizal province bagged the PHP33.5 million jackpot in Wednesday night's Mega Lotto 6/45 draw. In an advisory on Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning combination 07-40-25-08-30-39 carried a total jackpot prize of PHP33,595,070.80. The ticket was purchased from an outlet at Sta. Cruz, Emilio in Centella Homes Subdivision, Rodriguez, Rizal. Winners have a year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law. Meanwhile, 23 others won PHP32,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 1,097 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 20,975 will settle for PHP30 each for three correct digits. The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Fri day. PCSO general manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to support the agency's gaming products to raise additional revenue for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. Source: Philippines News Agency