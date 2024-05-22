RIUH X NATIONAL YOUTH DAY IN MELAKA TO FOCUS ON YOUNG ARTISTS AND CREATIVES

KUALA LUMPUR, The RIUH x National Youth Day 2024 to be held at Dataran Pahlawan, Melaka this Saturday and Sunday will focus on the participation of young practitioners in the art and creative industry. Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the programme, under Kembara RIUH organised by MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd, will feature 12 vendors offering various art and creative goods as well as food products. "Our aim is to help artists and creatives by providing them with a platform to showcase and bring their products and creations to the community. "This week we are bringing 12 vendors ... they are young people with high-quality creative works that we can be proud of, and that's why this group deserves our support," she said on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme on TV1 today. Additionally, visitors can enjoy free concerts on Saturday and Sunday nights featuring popular groups such as Hujan, Insomniacks, Dolla, Bunga, iamNEETA and several indie artistes, she said. Teo said due to the encouraging response, especially from the youth, the Kembara RIUH programme might be expanded to more locations nationwide next year. "Last year, we held it in four locations with sales of around RM1.3 million, and this year we increased it to seven locations, with Melaka being the third location after Sentul Depot and Johor Bahru, where the sales from these two locations exceeded RM1.3 million. "We hope the third location in Melaka this weekend will help us reach our target so that the creative industry can contribute five per cent to GDP or RM31.9 billion to the country, and we are optimistic about achieving that goal. "In fact, many have complained about why Kembara RIUH was not held in their area, and I think maybe next year we can increase it to 10 locations," she said. The RIUH x National Youth Day 2024 event, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is scheduled to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in conjunction with the national-level National Youth Day (HBN) 2 024 celebration. Source: BERNAMA News Agency