Risto Vidakovic not joining United City

Serbian coach Risto Vidakovic dropped a huge announcement on Wednesday night saying that he will not be with United City for the upcoming season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

In a post on Twitter, Vidakovic said he would not return to the club formerly known as Ceres Negros.

“I just want to inform the Filipino football fans and especially the supporters of Ceres Negros that I’m not going to be a part of the United City FC!” Vidakovic said.

The former Yugoslavian national team member has been United City’s manager since 2016 and has been instrumental in the club’s dominance in the PFL for the past three seasons.

Vidakovic led the club to the 2018 AFC Cup Asean Region championship and came just one win away from making a breakthrough appearance in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

Under Vidakovic, United City, still under the Ceres Negros banner, compiled a total of 27 wins with seven draws and 15 defeats.

Meanwhile, United City signed four new players to bolster its AFC Cup core, namely Jorrel Aristorenas, Pocholo Bugas, Jordan Jarvis, and Miggy Clariño.

Bugas is an interesting signing as it means he will skip college and is turning pro after a prolific final year in high school where he won the UAAP juniors football Most Valuable Player.

Source: Philippines News Agency