Rising teen billiards star Regalario to compete in 1st Indonesia Open

MANILA: After a runner-up finish at the Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open, Bernie "Li'l Prince" Regalario will join the inaugural Indonesia International Open at Park Hyatt Jakarta on Jan. 16 to 25. The Indonesia Open offers USD25,000 to the champion and USD12,000 to the runner-up while USD6,000 to third and fourth placers. The tournament is a 10-ball event for the adult category and 9-ball for boys aged 17 years and under. Regalario and his Marboys Billiards Club teammates Johann Chua, James Aranas, Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis and Jefrey Roda are entered in the 10-ball event. Veteran Carlo Biado beat Regalario, 13-7, in the finals of the Chinese Taipei Open on Friday. In a press conference in Jakarta in December last year, Indonesian Billiards Sports Association general chairperson Hary Tanoesoedibjo said they want "to further develop" the sport and build on the momentum of the win of their 14-year-old pride, Derin Asaku Sitorus, in the WPA World Junior 10-Ball Championships in Klage nfurt, Austria in October 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency