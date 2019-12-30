Rising cases of road mishaps alarm GenSan cops

The city police has raised alarm over the increase in cases of road accidents this holiday season that already resulted to at least seven fatalities.

Chief M/Sgt. Adolfo Abayan, investigator of the city police's traffic management unit, said Monday they already recorded over 50 major road crashes within the city's 26 barangays since December 18.

Abayan said most of the incidents involved motorcycles and were due to over speeding and drunk driving.

There was one time when we received a call almost every 15 minutes reporting road crashes in various areas, he said in an interview.

On Christmas Day, a teacher of a private school here was killed while three others were injured in a pre-dawn crash along the national highway in Purok 11, Barangay Lagao.

Victim Michael Pascolado, 29, a former three-time national sci-dama champion, was reportedly hit by a wayward motorcycle that was involved in drag racing.

Abayan said some of road crashes were caused by human error and the failure of motorists to comply with basic traffic regulations.

He cited cases of drivers who were not following the proper right-of-way, road courtesy and basic safety practices like the wearing of standard helmets.

For instance, he said some drivers, seemingly not aware of the right-of-way principle, would just suddenly turn or not give way when passing intersections.

These would often result to crashes and in some cases can be considered as a form of reckless driving, he said.

Abayan urged motorists to be more cautious when driving and follow the legal speed limits, especially the maximum 80 kilometers per hour in national highways and major roads.

He advised parents to monitor and not allow their underage children to drive motorcycles and other motor vehicles.

Source: Philippines News Agency