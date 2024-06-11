RIDERS FROM NINE COUNTRIES TO PARTICIPATE IN SIR 2024 ORGANISED BY PKNS

SHAH ALAM, The 2nd Selangor International Bicycle Race (SIR) 2024 organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) on June 23, is expected to attract 1,000 local and international participants. PKNS Group chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the SIR 2024 is expected to feature riders from nine countries, namely Great Britain, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, Australia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines. Mahmud said riders competing in the SIR 2024 will cover a distance of 145 kilometres (km) with the race starting from the PKNS headquarters and heading towards Denai Alam, Elmina, Kuang, Kundang, Ijok as well as locations where there are PKNS projects, especially Kota Puteri, a place reknown for coal mining. 'So far, 10 Malaysian teams have confirmed their participation, namely Team Aquatwo Cyclomotion, Malaysia Pro Cycling Team, TSG Academy, MSN Terengganu, Polis Diraja Malaysia, Angkatan Tentera Malaysia, Selangor State Cycling Team, Perak State Cycling Team, Putrajaya State Cycling Team and Gruppetto Propain,' he said. Speaking to reporters after launching the SIR 2024 at the Shah Alam Convention Centre (SACC) here today, Mahmud said the race had also received the support from strategic partners, the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF). Earlier, five SIR 2024 ambassadors were introdcued at the launching ceremony, comprising prominent former National cyclists, especially former National rider Adiq Husainie Othman who had competed in the Olympics; National Sprint ace Anuar Manan; rising amateur rider Zanika Zailan; Australian Criterium Championship winner Izat Roslan and former professional cycling 2024 Powerman 2024 champion Hafiz Hamid. Meanwhile, the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah is expected to flag off the race on June 23. Mahmud said the race which offers attractive prizes will be divided into two main competitive categories - professional and amateur - featuring various age group categories. He added that the SIR 2024 not only provides a platform for local riders to showcase their talent, but also provides the established riders an opportunity to compete against international riders. 'Apart from being a competitive race, the SIR 2024 will also boost the local economy, especially for the business community in aspects of accomodation, food, transport services, tourism, etc,' he said. Mahmud said the race would be streamed live for viewers who come to the PKNS Headquarters while more information are the race can be obtained bu surfing the website adress at https://selangorrace.com. Source: BERNAMA News Agency