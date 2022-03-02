﻿Richard Gomez vows to improve Leyte’s 4th district

Actor-turned-politician Richard Gomez said he will not be part of the “silent committee” once elected as a member of the House of Representatives.

Gomez, the current mayor of Ormoc City, said he’s very familiar with the legislative process in Congress having served for nine years as chief of staff of his wife, Lucy Torres-Gomez, also a celebrity.

The couple will attempt to swap posts in this year’s elections.

“I will not be a bystander at the House of Representatives. I will actively take part in committee and plenary discussions and push for the best interest of my district. I will make sure that Leyte’s 4th district gets its share,” Gomez said in a statement on Tuesday.

The official issued the statement after some of his critics posted on Facebook questioning his competence and reminded voters in northwest Leyte that governance is not a “talent show.”

Gomez, who has been the mayor of Ormoc City in the past six years, is running against former Commission on Elections commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal, a lawyer.

Gomez said he would take part in budget deliberations at the House of Representatives and make sure that Leyte’s 4th district gets the needed funding for social services and financial support for infrastructure development.

The official vowed to push for legislation that seeks to sustain national government support for the geothermal power plant in Leyte, including infrastructure projects that would not only provide jobs to city residents but also boost the plants’ operations and power output.

The Energy Development Corp. maintains one of the world’s biggest 9711.4-megawatt) geothermal facilities in Ormoc City and Kananga in Leyte.

Other priorities include the enactment of measures for youth and sports development, anti-illegal drugs, and the imposition of heavy sanctions on sources of fake news.

Leyte’s 4th district consists of Ormoc City and adjacent towns of Albuera, Isabel, Kananga, Matag-ob, Merida, and Palompon.

These areas have a total population of 471,197.

Source: Philippines News Agency