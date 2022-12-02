Reward up to P2M for info on NegOcc consultant’s murder

BACOLOD CITY: Almost two years after the murder of Negros Occidental consultant for hospital operations Mariano Antonio Cui III, the provincial government here raised the reward money for the arrest of the perpetrators to P2 million on Friday.

In a notice, the Capitol said “any information that would lead to the capture of person, or individuals, behind his death” may be relayed to the National Bureau of Investigation-Bacolod District Office.

The reward money was increased more than a year after Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson announced on Nov. 11, 2021 the reward of PHP1.5 million to any person who can give vital information on the suspects.

Initially, the bounty was set at PHP500,000 in October last year.

Considered a political figure in the province’s first district, Cui, then 62, was gunned down evening of April 12, 2021, outside his office in his hometown in San Carlos City.

Police investigation showed Cui was hit by long-range shots while he was about to board his vehicle outside his office at Emerald Arcade on F.C. Ledesma Avenue, Barangay Palampas.

Considered by Lacson as “a very good friend”, the late Capitol consultant was once the chief of staff of former congressman Julio Ledesma IV as well as an executive assistant for political affairs of incumbent Rep. Gerardo Valmayor Jr.

