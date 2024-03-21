Reviving Ilocos cultural traditions through weaving

LAOAG CITY: A vintage photo of a woman manually spinning thread in Vintar, Ilocos Norte, documented by an American writer in 1920, has sparked interest among residents to revive a cultural gem that once flourished in this landlocked municipality. Vintar, located some 330 miles north of Manila, was once known for Abel Iloco or Inabel, the traditional loom weaving industry. "A good friend sent this photo to me and I thought what a glorious way to display the history and culture of Vintar,' municipal tourism officer Erwin Suguitan told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday. He said the industry was said to have flourished 'in the north of the river,' citing as proof a loom weaving machine displayed at the Museo de Siwawer in Abkir village. 'And now, here comes this picture and its writeup that was copyrighted by a certain H. V. Rohrer and taken from the US National Archives of the University of Wisconsin in Madison,' he said. Vintar, the largest town in the province in terms of land area, covering 624.85 s quare kilometers, was once a thriving loom weaving community according to locals. The industry, however, died when its weavers disappeared due to old age. Suguitan said the local government unit initiated a training on loom weaving last year. Out of the 25 trainees, seven of them are now actively engaged in making the classic Binandera Abel, a traditional handwoven fabric design. Suguitan said they plan to hold an exhibit to further revive the handloom weaving industry. Vintar resident Lala Susana Cumlat said they still use the Abel blankets that were woven by her grandmother. 'I remember the loom for weaving of my maternal grandmother in Tamdagan where she used locally made yarn called sagut,' she told the Philippine News Agency. Suguitan said they are planning an exhibit featuring the timeless art of weaving, with the hope that it would further inspire the youth to appreciate and keep the tradition alive. 'The traditional Ilocano fabric shall continue to thrive with its exquisite designs that adopts with the change of time,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency