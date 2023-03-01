Revitalized drive leads to 33 drug busts in 30 days

ILOILO CITY: An aggressive and revitalized anti-drug and anti-criminality campaign in Iloilo City has resulted in the confiscation of 567.76 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP3.83 million in 30 days after the change in leadership at the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).

ICPO spokesperson Maj. Shella Mae A. Sangrines, in an interview on Wednesday, said the 33 anti-drug operations, led by the City Drugs Enforcement Unit (CDEU), resulted in the arrest of 45 individuals who are facing cases for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The ICPO accomplishment report also showed that 42 wanted persons were arrested and 24 others were apprehended for illegal gambling operations.

“All these accomplishments under Col. Joeresty Coronica manifested the aggressive and revitalized operations in ICPO against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, and other criminalities in Iloilo City,” Sangrines said. “He vowed to continue what he started, especially in addressing and eliminating the problem on illegal drugs.”

Coronica assumed as an officer in charge of the ICPO on Jan. 27 this year, which was followed by a revamp of the chiefs of police of the six police stations under its helm and relief of the personnel of the Mandurriao Police Station and the CDEU.

Among the orders from the city government was for Coronica to resolve the proliferation of illegal drugs and make the local police more visible.

In a press conference on Feb. 27, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said he was happy with the accomplishments of ICPO.

He will meet with Coronica and his station commanders and other officers to discuss their gasoline allowance for national-issued vehicles and additional support for the anti-drug campaign

Source: Philippines News Agency