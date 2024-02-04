Revitalized agri sector to resolve hunger – PBBM

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vowed on Saturday that no Filipino will be left hungry under the 'Bagong Pilipinas' with a revitalized agriculture sector where farmers are equipped with modern agricultural knowledge and sufficient support from the government. In his speech during the ceremonial palay harvesting and distribution of various assistance in Candaba, Pampanga, President Marcos said the cooperation of every citizen will lead to a better Philippines where no one is left behind. 'Ang ating pagtutulungan na mapaunlad ang ating sektor ng agrikultura ay isa lamang sa mga pangunahing hakbang tungo sa pagbuo ng isang Bagong Pilipinas- kung saan walang nagugutom at ang lahat ay masigabong kumikilos para sa mas masaganang kinabukasan (Our cooperation to improve our agriculture sector is just one of the primary steps in developing 'Bagong Pilipinas' {New Philippines} - where no one is hungry and everyone moves with enthusiasm for an abundant future),' he said. To ensure sustainable harvest, the P resident assured farmers of the government support in all of their endeavors, saying that every seed they plant will serve as the foundation of a strong and bountiful future. Marcos led on Saturday the ceremonial palay harvesting in Barangay Mandili in Candaba where he also distributed various assistance such as hauling trucks, seeds, financial assistance, among others, to more than 12,000 farmers and 10 farmers' cooperatives and associations. The President lauded the farmers' hard work and dedication, which led to an increase of rice production in the Philippines in 2023 also attributed to the government's distribution of high quality seeds and the sufficient support. 'Sa ating mga minamahal na magsasaka, ang inyong dedikasyon, sakripisyo at sipag ay tunay na nagsisilbing inspirasyon sa ating lahat. Ang inyong mga kamay - na masigasig na nagbubungkal ng lupang inyong sinasaka - ang siyang nagbibigay ng buhay at sigla sa ating sambayanan (To our dear farmers, your dedication, sacrifice, and diligence truly serve as an inspiration to us all. Your hands - that diligently till the soil in your farmlands - give life and vitality to our countrymen),' he said. Present during the ceremonial palay harvesting and distribution of assistance were Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa, Pampanga Rep. Anna York Bondoc and other local officials. Source: Philippines News Agency