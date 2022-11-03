Revilla urges DPWH to fast-track repair of Paeng-damaged infra

Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. sent a letter on Wednesday to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan urging to expedite its efforts in the repair and reconstruction of bridges and other public infrastructure damaged by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Paeng.

Revilla cited in his letter the Bantilan Bridge linking Sariaya, Quezon and San Juan, Batangas; the Paliwan Bridge connecting the Antique towns of Laua-an and Bugasong; and the Nituan Bridge in Parang, Maguindanao.

This, he said, is in addition to the collapsed Romulo Bridge in Bayambang, Pangasinan.

The lawmaker, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Works, stressed that these infrastructures need to be rectified and made accessible immediately as they are vital to the flow of people and goods in those areas.

“Bawat araw na lumilipas na hindi ayos ang mga tulay na ito ay napeperwisyo ang buhay at kabuhayan ng napakarami nating mga kababayan (Each passing day that these bridges are not repaired causes inconvenience to the lives of our people),” he said.

Japan’s speed in repairing and rebuilding damaged infrastructure, Revilla said, should be emulated by the DPWH.

He also asked Bonoan to immediately submit a report to his committee regarding the total damage sustained by public infrastructures, including dikes, revetments and other flood control structures, detailing the required funds for their immediate reconstruction with a timetable as to when the repairs will be completed.

Revilla assured the DPWH that he will personally seek the Senate Committee on Finance’s help in assuring that necessary funds will be included in the DPWH’s 2023 national budget.

“While the DPWH has Quick Response Funds for times of calamities, these funds are not intended for reconstruction which is what is actually needed in this instance,” the lawmaker explained.

“Kaya kailangan malagyan ng pondo ang DPWH (That is why DPWH should be given funds) specifically for this purpose,” he added.

The lawmaker is currently going around Paeng-affected residents of Cavite to distribute relief packs and vowed to proceed to other provinces once he is done in his home province.

He also thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for personally visiting Cavite and for declaring a state of calamity in Calabarzon, Cavite’s region, as well as other regions affected by the weather disturbance.

“I agree with the President’s targeted approach. This will facilitate not only rehabilitation, but also in the prioritization of where assistance and resources should first be sent. With everyone’s support, I am optimistic na sapat na yung (that it will last for) six months,” Revilla said in a statement noting that the local government units can also declare a state of calamity on their own if necessary.

Source: Philippines News Agency