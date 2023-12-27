Revilla shares Filipinos’ optimism for 2024 under PBBM leadership

MANILA: Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. on Wednesday joined Filipinos in looking forward to having a more fruitful and productive 2024. Revilla cited a Pulse Asia survey result indicating that 92 percent of the population remains optimistic, saying that they will face the new year with hope. The senator believes that Filipinos would have better opportunities in 2024 considering that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. did a good job in providing opportunities and investment generation. "Nasa tamang direksiyon ang tinatahak nating landas tungo sa maayos at maunlad na bansa dahil sa walang humpay na pagsisikap ng ating pamahalaan para mag-angkat ng karagdagang negosyo at trabaho na kailangang-kailangan ng ating bansa (We are in the right direction going towards an orderly and developed country because of the efforts of our government in attracting investments and jobs that our country needs)," the lawmaker said. Apart from investment pledges, the President was also able to secure from his official foreign trips mor e than 200,000 job opportunities for Filipinos. "Mataas ang kumpiyansa ko na magiging maganda ang pasok ng taon para sa bawat Pilipino lalong-lalo na dahil sa pagsusumikap ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na paigtingin pa ang pagdami ng mga trabaho dito sa ating bansa sa pamamagitan ng pag-secure ng mga oportunidad galing sa ibang bansa (I am confident that every Filipino will have a good start of the year especially that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. tries so hard in providing more jobs here in our country by securing opportunities abroad)," Revilla added. Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go said the investment pledges worth PHP169 billion from Marcos' state visit to Japan have already been actualized, thereby providing jobs to many Filipinos. Source: Philippines News Agency