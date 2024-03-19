Review on alleged missing coffee seedlings underway: DA

MANILA: The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday said there is an ongoing review of the distribution of coffee seedlings nationwide following reports from the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) that millions have gone missing. In an earlier report, the PCAFI said that each seedling costs PHP100. DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said in an interview Tuesday there is no formal order yet but a review has already started, including looking into the inventory of the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), which is in charge of the seedlings' distribution. "Bagamat mayroon talagang ibinigay na sumbong ang PCAFI at ito ay i-rereview na, sinisiyasat na ng kagawaran (Although the PCAFI has submitted a complaint, and this is under review, the agency is already looking into it)," he added. De Mesa also insisted on the need to revitalize the coffee industry, considering the high demand locally. 'Malaki kasi ang demand for coffee. Malaki rin iyong ini-import natin, so kung magkakaroon tayo ng ma gandang production, so import substitution iyon (The demand for coffee is huge. We are also importing a huge volume, so if we come up with a good production, that's an import substitution)," he said. He mentioned good quality coffee produce in the country including Arabica, Robusta, and Excelsa, among other varieties. "Sa ngayon karamihan ng coffee natin is being produced in Mindanao, especially in Region XII, sa Sultan Kudarat (For now, most of our coffee is being produced in Mindanao, especially in Region XII [Soccsksargen], in Sultan Kudarat)," De Mesa added. Besides this, local coffee is also being sourced from the Cordillera Administrative Region, Southern Luzon, and Visayas. The local production, however, only covers 20 percent of the demand. Source: Philippines News Agency