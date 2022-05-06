﻿Review credentials of prexy bets, PRRD urges voters

Filipino voters must be discriminating in choosing the next president and look into the biodata of all 10 candidates.

Three days before the May 9 elections, President Rodrigo Duterte said survey results are just predictions.

“There are predictions but they are not… [They] remain to be a prediction only. But you know who is the leading candidate in the survey. Sana mag-peaceful lang at maka-ano tayo (I am hoping for peaceful elections),” Duterte said in a taped interview with Apollo Quiboloy aired over Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) on Friday.

“Please review the biodata ng mga kandidato (of the candidates), including the presidency,” he added.

Without mentioning names, the President acknowledged that there is a “leading” presidential candidate based on pre-election surveys.

Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is the consistent frontrunner in surveys, enjoying more than 30 percent vote preference.

Duterte’s daughter and Marcos running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, has likewise topped all surveys via wide margins.

In November last year, Duterte said Marcos has a “weak” personality and is a “spoiled” son.

In the SMNI interview, Duterte noted how Marcos lives a “simple” life.

“Simple living lang siya, wala siyang sabihin mo talaga na. Kaya mahirap ‘yung… Hindi naman siya mapagkatiwalaan ng bilyon-bilyon, bata pa siya noon (It’s just a simple living. He does not have the money. He’s still young that time to be entrusted with billions),” he said, referring to alleged ill-gotten money by his father, the later former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Marcos, Duterte recalled, did not have enough money when he joined – and won in — the 2010 senatorial race.

“Alam mo, noong kampanya sa senador, nakikisakay lang iyan sa akin (You know, when we were campaigning for his senatorial bid, he just joined me),” Duterte said. “Kung may pera siya noon, wala (He does not have money that time).”

The ill-gotten wealth supposedly acquired by the Marcoses remained unproven, Duterte said.

Duterte likewise warned that another presidential aspirant, Vice President Leni Robredo, might give preferential treatment to Senator Leila de Lima who has been detained since 2017 on illegal drug charges.

“Kaya kung manalo si Leni Robredo, pardon iyang si de Lima, pati ‘yung ano. Ayun, mamili kayo (If Leni Robredo wins, she will grant de Lima a pardon, as well as the others [who defended the detained senator]. That’s the case. So, you choose). Choose [the right candidate]),” Duterte said.

As for the recanted testimony of former National Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director for Intelligence and former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge, Rafael Ragos, Duterte alluded that it may have been done in exchange for money.

Ragos earlier said he was “coerced” into testifying against de Lima and her aide, Ronnie Dayan.

“Itong si Ragos ganoon din, pera-pera iyan (Ragos merely wants money),” he said. “Walang taong magpunta sa korte (No one will go to court) to swear the truth, nothing but the truth tapos mag-recant ka ng ganoon (and later recant your statements) after a few years. Bakit ka mag-ganoon? Pera-pera iyan (Why would you do that? Because of money),” he said.

