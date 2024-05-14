SEREMBAN, The Ministry of Works (KKR) recommends that the parties involved review their methods to shorten the duration of construction projects in this country for the benefit of the people. Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said it included carrying out the best practices implemented by foreign countries such as China and India which were seen to be able to complete construction projects in their respective countries in a short period of time. "We have to have best practice from abroad, at the international level, with that practice, we can speed up projects in our country, this includes in terms of road, building and bridge construction. "That's what happened but where we don't reach the time speed standard, I recommend that we can shorten the construction period (of the project) with a certain method, that's my hope that the faster the project is completed, the better it is for the people. "The manpower issue has been overcome, the important thing is how the construction process needs to be reviewed so that the process is shortened including the tender," he told reporters after officiating the project handover ceremony for the construction of a replacement building of 12 classrooms and various facilities at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Sendayan here today . He said constructions that take too long will also certainly involve high financial implications since the cost of raw materials for construction including cement, iron and sand is always changing. In another development, he said the road in Kampung Batu 3 Mambau which collapsed due to heavy rain last Saturday will be completed immediately at least within a month as it is one of the main routes of the surrounding residents through an allocation amounting to RM500,000. Earlier, he said the school building construction project which started in December 2020 and was fully completed on April 2 which is three days earlier with a cost of RM8.2 million. "Among the scope of this project is the work of demolishing the existing dilapidated building conta ining four classrooms and constructing a replacement building involving two blocks of four-storey school buildings containing 12 classrooms and other facilities," he said. Ahmad said the construction of the new building helped deal with the issue of student density and directly benefited nearly 500 students at the school who came from the communitiesy around Felda Sendayan. Source: BERNAMA News Agency