Returning travelers from NCR told to undergo self-quarantine

The Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 (Soccsksargen) called on residents and visitors who recently traveled to the National Capital Region or Metro Manila and other areas with confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) to undergo self-quarantine.

The agency issued the call in the wake of the influx of returning travelers in the last two days due to the suspension of domestic flights from Manila ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte starting Sunday midnight to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dr. Sharir Dulduco, head of the DOH-Sarangani provincial office, said on Sunday all returning residents and visitors should voluntarily subject themselves to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure against the disease.

He said they should complete the 14-day mandatory observation protocol for Covid-19 set by the DOH.

Dulduco said these should include members of the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) who attended their national convention in Pasay City last Feb. 26-28.

A councilor from Negros Oriental who attended the convention was confirmed last week to have contracted the highly-contagious disease. The official succumbed to the disease before noon Sunday.

“We don’t have guidelines for this but it is important for all those involved to take necessary measures to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19,” Dulduco told reporters.

Several councilors here and the neighboring areas also attended the PCL Convention and some of them did not undergo self-quarantine after arrival.

Delegates from the region to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) National Festival of Talents (NFOT) and National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) have been arriving since Friday at the city international airport.

The NFOT was held in Ilagan City, Isabela and the NSPC in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., chief of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office, said the returning delegates, mostly students and teachers, were already advised to undergo mandatory self-quarantine.

He said they issued such recommendation during an orientation last week with DepEd officials and school heads in Koronadal City.

“We expect everyone to cooperate and refrain from taking unnecessary risks,” he said.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera ordered on Friday the monitoring of all returning travelers from Manila and directed them to undergo self-quarantine.

