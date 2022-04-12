﻿Returning Pinoys no longer have to fill out arrival cards: BI

Filipinos coming from abroad are no longer obliged to fill out arrival cards to ease travel requirements, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Tuesday.

Carlos Capulong, BI Port Operations Division Chief, ordered that submission of arrival or disembarkation cards by Filipino passengers be stopped following the sharp decline in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the country.

“This move is part of BI’s efforts to ease its travel requirements for arriving Filipinos and facilitate their fast and hassle-free entry into their own country,” he said in a statement.

Capulong said it is no longer necessary for arriving Filipinos to fill out and submit the said cards, noting that such was the practice before the onset of the pandemic.

He said Commissioner Jaime Morente approved the policy to exempt arriving Filipinos from submitting arrival cards.

“Now that Covid cases are on the decline, these cards can now be dispensed with,” he said.

He said the adjustment will lessen the requirements and processing time of arriving Filipinos.

The BI earlier projected more than 4,000 Filipino arrivals for the month of April.

Source: Philippines News Agency