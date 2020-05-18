Returning Cotabato City student from Davao positive for Covid-19

An 18-year old student from this city who has been studying in Davao City and returned home last week tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Sunday.

The male student is the eighth positive patient in Cotabato City and the 18th in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

The patient’s number (PH) is yet to be released by the Department of Health (DOH).

The student is now at an isolation facility of the city government undergoing medication and under close watch by city health personnel, Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said.

“He is in stable condition,” she said in a message.

The student is the second person who tested positive in this city for the past three days.

On Friday, a 26-year-old male worker of Cotabato City government tested positive for the disease and is now undergoing medication in an isolation facility.

Dr. Meyasser Patadon, city health officer, said the student-patient was one of the 39 Cotabateños picked up by the city government bus and arrived here from Davao City on May 13 under the “Balik Bahay” program of Cotabato City.

“All of them, upon arrival, were subjected to rapid testing,” Patadon said.

Of the 39, four turned out positive in the rapid test so another test was taken from them.

Patadon said that of the four, the 18-year old student was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“It is because we do not know there might be silent spreader or carrier of the virus but they are asymptomatic, we need to observe the basics of prevention – wear masks, wash hands, observe safe physical distancing and stay at home,” he added.

