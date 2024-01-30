Retirement of more senior officials to trigger major PNP reshuffle

MANILA: A major reshuffle looms at the Philippine National Police (PNP) as more senior police officers are set to retire soon. 'As a matter of regular movement, we will expect in the coming days ay magkakaroon ng movement and transfer ng (we will see a movement and transfer of) senior officers to fill up yun mga na-vacate as a result ng pagkakaretiro ng ating No. 2 man, si (those vacated as a result of the retirement of our number 2 man), Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia and in the coming days we are expecting more retirements sa ating (among) senior officers so definitely this will trigger the usual transfer and placement of our senior officers,' PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told a press briefing at Camp Crame late Monday afternoon. Sermonia, the PNP's deputy chief for administration, retired from the service on Jan. 26. Fajardo said as a matter of practice, the one who will take over the helm of the office would be an officer-in-charge. Possible contenders for the post are Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, de puty chief for operations, the PNP's third highest official; and Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta, chief of the directorial staff, the PNP's fourth top post. Meanwhile, six senior police officers from the Office of the PNP Chief were reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU) based on PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.'s order that took effect on Monday. These officials are Maj. Gen. Arthur Bisnar, Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo, Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, Brig. Gen. Roderick Mariano, Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III and Col. Marc Anthony Baun. Source: Philippines News Agency