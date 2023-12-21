Retired police general recants testimony vs. De Lima

MANILA: A retired police general recanted his testimony in the remaining drug charge against former senator Leila de Lima. In a letter to Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito dated Dec. 18 and made public Thursday, Jerry Valeroso, a retired police brigadier general, said he had been bothered by his conscience and had intended to recant his testimony as early as five years ago. Valeroso had testified that he did an undercover investigation on the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison. He had also testified that witness Sgt. Nonilo Arile was his informant and that in the course of his investigation, he met inmate Sam Li Chua who showed him cash amounting to PHP65 million which was allegedly for de Lima. He also claimed that he saw de Lima watching the concert of crime lord Herbert Collango. In recanting his testimony, Valeroso said he wants to 'to set free all accused who were wrongfully charged in this court' and "to disclose the real truthfulness that the criminal compla ints against accused are pure hearsay and full of lies'. 'Because I was disturbed by my conscience, I planned to recant in early 2019. However, due to fearing for my life and the safety of my family and loved one(s), I lost the guts to do so,' he said. De Lima has been granted bail by the Muntinlupa court which is trying the last of three drug charges against her. The charges alleged that she received regular hush money from jailed drug lords while she was still Justice secretary. Source: Philippines News Agency