Retired police exec slain in South Cotabato shooting

COTABATO CITY: A retired police official who worked as head of the civil security unit of Polomolok, South Cotabato, was killed by still unidentified gunmen Monday noon, police said.

Lt. Col.Marvin Duadua, acting chief of the Polomolok police, said retired Maj. Donald Cabigas, was the third member of the Polomolok civil security unit killed since Friday last week.

“We deeply sympathize with the bereaved family and rest assured that a deeper investigation will be conducted,” Duadua said in a statement Tuesday.

“To the community, we are asking for your cooperation by giving us information that will lead to the possible identification of the culprits,” he added.

Cabigas, 56, was inside his business establishment at Tuazon Subdivision when attacked by gunmen around noon.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

Police found 17 empty shells for .45 and 9mm caliber pistols at the crime scene.

On Jan. 6, unidentified gunmen also shot dead two companions of Cabigas at the town’s civil security office, identified as retired police Sgt. Bonifacio Cabisada, 58; and Jessie Arciete, 56.

The two victims were on motorbikes when ambushed in Barangay Bentung.

Source: Philippines News Agency