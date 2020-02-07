Retired cop nabbed for bribery

A retired cop was arrested for allegedly bribing members of the Philippine National Police's (PNP) anti-scalawag unit during an anti-illegal gambling operation in Quezon City.

Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) director, Col. Ronald Lee identified the suspect as Brigido Capio-An, a retired police executive master sergeant formerly assigned at the Criminal Investigation Detection Unit of the Quezon City Police District.

Lee said the suspect was apprehended for operating video karera (horse racing video game) at his residence in Barangay Balon-Bato on Thursday afternoon.

Capio-An then offered a bribe of PHP10,000 to an IMEG team leader in Camp Crame which resulted in his arrest.

The suspect is now under IMEG custody and is facing charges for violation of Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code or Corruption of Public Official.

Source: Philippines News Agency