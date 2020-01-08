Retailers in typhoon-hit towns urged to observe price control

Business retailers in three northern municipalities of Antique hit by Typhoon Ursula have been reminded to observe the Automatic Price Ceiling (APC).

The APC was approved by their respective Municipal Price Coordinating Councils (MPCC) with the assistance of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Antique.

Lynna Joy Cardinal, DTI Antique provincial office information officer, said in an interview Wednesday the municipalities of Caluya, Pandan, and Libertad on January 5 carried out the APC in order to ensure the prices of the basic necessities would not go up. The three municipalities were the hardest hit by the typhoon.

Retailers in the three municipalities Caluya, Pandan, and Libertad are being reminded to adhere to the APC, she said.

Caluya and Pandan declared a state of calamity on Dec. 26, 2019 while the town of Libertad was placed under a state of calamity last December 27.

The Negosyo Center counselors in the three municipalities conduct daily monitoring of the prices of the basic necessities to make sure that the retailers adhere to the APC, she said.

The price of basic necessities with the implementation of the APC is based on the prevailing prices of goods being sold in the municipalities.

Like the Lucky 7 sardines in tomato sauce, which is 155 grams, the APC is PHP15.50 in Pandan; PHP19 in Caluya, and PHP15.50 in Libertad.

Sweetened condensed milk Alaska, 300ml, is being sold for PHP57 in Pandan; PHP65 in Caluya and PHP60 in Libertad based on the APC.

Cardinal said the prices of the goods vary also because of the transportation cost of the retailers in transporting the basic necessities.

Since the retailers are being monitored daily, they should not sell the basic necessities beyond the APC otherwise they will be given notice of violation by the DTI, she said.

As for the other towns in Antique, Negosyo Center counselors also conduct daily monitoring in other towns of Antique as the province was placed under a state of calamity on December 31.

The Provincial Price Coordinating Council has yet to meet this coming January 13.

Source: Philippines News Agency