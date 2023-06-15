Resumption of int’l flights from Iloilo airport being planned

The Department of Tourism in Western Visayas on Thursday said it is working on the resumption of international flights to Hong Kong and Singapore from the Iloilo International Airport. 'We were able to get back the direct flights from Clark- Iloilo, Clark-Bacolod, and Clark-Caticlan. And we're working now on getting the flights back to Hong Kong and Singapore,' said DOT Western Visayas regional director Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez in a follow-up interview. Rodriguez said the start of international flights is aligned with what local government units and the stakeholders wanted to happen. She added that with the case of Cebu Pacific, during a meeting, the firm is trying to get more planes to be able to serve international flights in Iloilo. On June 7, 2023, Mayor Jerry Treñas wrote three airline firms operating at the airport reiterating his request for flight resumption to cater to overseas Filipino workers and other Ilonggos who have 'outbound flights in relation to business and trade'. In a separate letter, Treñas also urged to consider 'providing for cheaper domestic and international flights due to the gradual lowering of the fuel surcharge rate'. Joseph Del Rosario, area general manager of the Seda Hotel representing the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibits) Alliance, in a previous interview, said the high rates of airfares 'are already noticed by the passengers as compared to neighboring provinces'. 'We planned to have at least a request letter not only coming from the mayor but coming from the MICE Alliance with support of the DOT to at least give us maybe a timeline wherein they can lower the rates eventually,' he said. Del Rosario added that because of the increase in visitors going to Iloilo, there are flights that have been delayed or moved to the next day

Source: Philippines News Agency