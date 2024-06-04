RESULTS OF FATIMAH’S SECOND BIOPSY TO BE KNOWN IN 10 TO 14 DAYS – MOTHER

KUALA LUMPUR, The results of the second biopsy of Fatimah Omar Mukhlis, 10, a little girl who at age four was a viral sensation due to her ability to speak in a Kelantanese dialect despite growing up in the United Kingdom, will be known in 10 to 14 days. Her mother, Nor Ashila Mahamed Ismail, 43, said it was taking time because Fatimah's tissue samples were sent to three different laboratories for analysis to determine her illness. "She just finished undergoing the second biopsy procedure, a bone biopsy on Wednesday (May 29), and the doctor asked for Fatimah's samples to be sent to three different laboratories to ensure there is no discrepancy (result)," she told Bernama. Asked about the real illness faced by Fatimah, who is currently receiving treatment at Birmingham Hospital, United Kingdom, Nor Ashila apologised for not being ready to share the details with the public. "We are sorry, so far we have only shared this with family and close friends. "As a family, we are very careful about sharing Fatimah 's illness so as not to affect her. God willing, after the doctor confirms and informs us about Fatimah's illness, we will share it with everyone," she said. Nor Ashila said Fatimah, who has been in hospital since March, was allowed out of the ward for a short time for the last Aidilfitri holiday but was readmitted until now. "Fatimah is in the normal ward but under the close monitoring of the medical team here. She is quite weak. On some days, she is able to eat, on other days she can't," she said. Meanwhile, the family's official Instagram, thefamily.uk, rained with comments from netizens who prayed for Fatimah's recovery and hoped that the family would persevere in facing the ordeal. Fatimah is the second of three siblings. Source: BERNAMA News Agency